Blame Gov't For Nyantakyi's Lifetime Ban - Takyi Arhin

Controversial football administrator, Takyi Arhin given the clearest indication that government played a major role in Kwesi Nyantakyi's lifetime ban by FIFA.

The former Ghana Football Association president was banned for life and fined 500,000 Swizz Franc by the adjudicatory chamber of FIFA after four months of investigations into a petition sent by Anas Aremeyaw Anas's Tiger EyePI regarding Nyantakyi's conduct in the famous 'Number 12' documentary.

But according to the Takyi Arhin, government will not be able to prosecute banned Mr Nyantakyi hence they provided FIFA extra information to hang their own.

"I have always said that the government acted on impulse and unprofessionally with how they responded to the Anas Expose and this was because of the names that Nyantakyi mentioned', he said on Asempa FM.

"Government cannot prosecute or prosecute Kwesi Nyantakyi that is why they were dragging their feet. They provided FIFA with the Dzamefe Commission report which included monies Nyantakyi could not account for, just to hang him'.

He further also expressed his displeasure at FIFA for listening to one side of the story, that is only government and not allowing football people to explain their side.

"FIFA also acted unprofessionally at a point by just listening to only government and not allowing the people involved in the game to also state their side of the story', he added.