Al Ahly Beat Esperance In Champions League Final First Leg
Walid Soliman scored two VAR penalties to give Egypt's Al Ahly a 3-1 first-leg win over Esperance in the African Champions League final in Alexandria.
It was the first time VAR was used in a Champions League final and referee Mehdi Charef watched replays before awarding the spot kicks.
Amr Elsolia scored the other goal for the hosts while Youcef Belaili converted a penalty for Esperance.
The Egyptian club are aiming to win their ninth continental title.
Tunisian side Esperance have won the title twice but they lost 1-0 at home to Ahly in the group stages of the competition.
The second leg takes place at Stade Olympique in Rades on 9 November.
The overall winners will also earn a place at December's Club World Cup in the United Arab Emirates.