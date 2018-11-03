You Must Be Prayerful To Succeed At Asante Kotoko - Godfred Yeboah Advises New Recruits

Former Asante Kotoko defender Godfred Yeboah has urged new signings of the club to be prayerful.

The Porcupine Warriors signed 11 new players ahead of their upcoming 2018/19 CAF Confederation Cup campaign.

The new recruits include former Kotoko full back, Yaw Frimpong, who won both the Champions League and Confederation Cup with TP Mazembe as well as Abdul Fatawu Safiu who joins from Techiman Eleven Wonders having also played for Portland Timbers in the MLS.

Guinean import Naby Keita Laye, Kwame Bonsu and former Wa All Stars centre-back Ismail Abdul Ganiyu have all been signed and registered for Africa.

Currently, the Reds have 40 players under contract with the club meaning increased competition for first-team place and Yeboah has an advice for the players.

'If you look at the number of players that have arrived at the club it means there is going to be massive competition in the team. Each player will want to impress to play always and my advice to the players is to be prayerful because it won't be easy,' Yeboah admonished on Kumasi-based Silver FM as reported by FootballmadeinGhana.com.

'This is Kotoko where there is pressure. Some of the players are coming from smaller clubs where there is virtually no pressure to deliver week in week out.'

'Kotoko is always about winning and so the pressure is high and one important thing I have to say to them is to be prayerful," he added.

'Every player will want to impress the fans and the coach and this is where things can get scary. You need to be prayerful to succeed at Kotoko. They must not forget this.'

