Former Arsenal Striker Nicklas Bendtner Sentenced To Jail

Former Arsenal striker Nicklas Bendtner has been convicted of assaulting a taxi driver and sentenced to 50 days in jail.

The 30-year-old, who plays for Norwegian side Rosenborg, has appealed the sentence.

He has also been ordered to pay the driver just over £1,000 in compensation.

Bendtner broke the jaw of the taxi driver in September following a night out in Copenhagen and the court was shown a video from inside the cab of the incident.

Having refused to pay the £4.80 fare, the forward - who earned £50,000 a week at Arsenal - punched the driver before kicking him as he lay on the ground.

The Denmark international issued an apology at a press conference three days after the incident.

Bendtner said: "I was involved in an extremely unfortunate episode. I could not imagine it would develop as it did, and of course, I'm extremely sad that the outcome became as unfortunate as it did.

"To Rosenborg fans and audiences, I regret that this has happened. I'm sorry with all my heart that we are standing here today.

"To my dear teammates, I regret that this will steal focus in an important time. I thank you for your understanding.

"I have never been a fighter but I protect those I love on and off the pitch."

Reports at the time of the assault claimed Bendtner had been out partying with girlfriend Philine Roepstorff at Lusso nightclub before he got into the taxi.

A spokesman for the taxi company, DanTaxi, said: "It's the name (Bendtner) that the driver has reported.

"The episode has taken place with the taxi company's employees.

"We are deeply shaken. This applies to everyone in the business. We have been informed internally, and of course this is something that has left us shaken.

"Copenhagen police confirmed to the newspaper that they received a report of violence against a taxi driver at 2.41am on Sunday."

Since leaving Arsenal in 2014, Bendtner has played for Wolfsburg, Nottingham Forest and now Rosenborg where he has scored 33 goals in 75 games.

While at the Emirates, he spent time o loan at Birmingham, Sunderland and Juventus and has won 81 caps for his country, scoring 30 goals.