Vitoria Guimaraes Midfielder Alhassan Wakaso Just A Card Away From Suspension

Vitoria Guimaraes midfielder Alhassan Wakaso is just a card away from suspension in the Portuguese Primeira Liga.

The 26-year-old has received four accumulated yellow cards and will be suspended for a match if he receives another in Saturday's game against Boavista.

The Ghanaian, who has been the engine of the Vitoria Guimaraes, has combative similarities with brother Mubarak Wakaso.

He saw cards against Benfica, FC Porto, Tondela and Portimonense.

Wakaso has scored once in eight appearances since joining the side at the start of the season.

