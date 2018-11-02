Kevin Prince Boateng To Start Against Chievo After Making Full Recovery

Ghana forward Kevin Prince Boateng will start against Chievo Verona in the Serie A on Sunday, Sassuolo has confirmed.

The 31 year made an injury return in the game against Bologna, where he scored as they were held at home.

Sassuolo confirmed on Thursday the Ghanaian has fully recovered and he is fit to start against Chievo on Sunday.

In a statement on the club's website, the team confirmed he will be starting from the first minute.

"Important recovery for Sassuolo ahead of the game against Chievo. Manager Roberto De Zerbi can count on Kevin Prince Boateng.

"The player has not been in the best shapes recently and started from the bench against Bologna.

"But manager De Zerbi brought him in the second half and scored a penalty in the 2-2 draw.

"Against Chievo, Boateng will start from the first minute. Sassuolo needs to return to winning and needs Prince Boateng."

