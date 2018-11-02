Harrison Afful Hopes Former Side Esperance Wins CAF CL First Leg Clash Against Al Ahly

Harrison Afful has thrown his weight behind former side Esperance de Tunis ahead of the first leg of the CAF Champions League final against Al Ahly on Friday.

Egyptian side Al Ahly will welcome their Tunisian counterparts to the iconic Borg El Arab Stadium in Alexandria for the continent's elite inter-club competition on Friday.

Al Ahly will be aiming to add to their 8th trophy tally when they engage the Tunisians on Friday.

The Ghanaian and former Asante Kotoko defender who now plays for Columbus Crew in the MLS and once won the title with Esperance is supporting his former side to win the game.