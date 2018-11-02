Sparta Prague Counts On Benjamin Tetteh's Aerial Ability To Dismantle Slavia Prague On Sunday

Sparta Prague coach Jan Koller expects Benjamin Tetteh to be the main trump in the Sparta derby against Slavia Prague in the Czech Republic on Sunday.

The 21-year-old is in the form of his life after scoring 7 goals in 13 appearances for the Czech side.

Sunday's big derby will define the remarkable form of the tall Ghanaian striker, who has earned rave reviews for his startling displays.

Sparta Prague will count on the aerial ability of the former Ghana youth star to damage their sworn rivals at the Generali Arena.

And coach Jan Koller has been talking up about the quality of the African star.

"Sparta needs to destroy the movement of Slavia and Tetteh will help, "says Jan Koller

"He is very good in the air and can threaten from the ground. He has speed and technically good.

"He's going to be fighting with Ngadeu or KÃºdela anyway, but he's got a lot of strength.

"Tetteh is a very interesting player for me and a big promise for the future. For me, he is a potential shooter king and one of those who can get out of the Czech league abroad.

"I'm not going to tell you what to improve, it's more about our internal work with him, but Benjamin is a player with a huge potential. With good leadership, he will go up significantly, significantly up."

The Ghanaian is a type of attacker who operates in a large space. He can play as a classic spike, hold and give away balloons, as well as play the role of a reluctant player in defense.

The derby will be both essential. However, with one necessary condition - the rest of the team must remember that Tetteh will not be exposed to excessive air combat.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com