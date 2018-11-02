Minister Launches Duke Of Edinburgh’s Award Forum

The Minister for Youth and Sports, Hon. Isaac Kwame Asiamah has officially launched the 13th Duke of Edinburgh's International Award Forum 2018, dubbed “Shaping our Future and World” in a brief ceremony at the Labadi Beach Hotel in Accra on Wednesday.

The Award Forum has been in existence since 1967 and it seeks to empower young Ghanaians to achieve their best and develop practical life skills.

Hon. Isaac Kwame Asiamah in his speech stressed on the importance of youth empowerment and the need to focus on youth commitment, innovation and creating the awareness to inspire young people to be successful.

He added that, the government has rolled out interventions like Nation Builders Corps (NABCO), Youth in Sports Module and Digital Marketing Program to engage the youth in meaningful ventures.

The Minister acknowledged the Board of Trustees, Philanthropists, Ministers and other actors in the global scheme who have helped steer the vision to empower the youth.

His Royal Highness, Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, KG GCVO urged the youth to be innovative and believe in themselves adding that he was optimistic about a fruitful deliberation over the course and hopes for a future collaboration in that regard.

Present at the ceremony was the Deputy Minister for Youth and Sports, Hon. Curtis Perry Kwabla Okudzeto, Chief Executive Officer(CEO) of the Head of States Awards Scheme, Mr Peter Anum, Chief Executive Officer of the National Youth Authority, Mr Emmanuel Asigri, and the Board of Trustees for the Awards Scheme.