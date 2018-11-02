De Bruyne injury fear mars Manchester City's progress in League Cup

Kevin De Bruyne limped off with a suspected knee injury as holders Manchester City moved into the quarter-finals with a 2-0 win against Fulham on Thursday. De Bruyne only recently returned from a knee problem that kept him on the sidelnes for two months.

But after a typically energetic and wily display, the 27-year-old Belgian playmaker limped off in the 86th minute. His enforced exit effectively overshadowed a memorable evening for 19-year-old Brahim Diaz.

Making his third appearance of the season, the Spanish striker bagged a brace to set up a clash against Leicester City or Southampton.

Diaz has been linked with a move to Real Madrid among other top European sides. However Guardiola confirmed City are keen to hold onto their hot prospect. "He knows the desire we have and what we want for all the young players," Guardiola said. "They know how we want to protect them and to try to help them understand the way we want to play.

"We want him. In the end it won't depend on us, it is them. It is the agent, him, his family, they will decide."