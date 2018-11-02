modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY The Baptism Of Adam Revealed!!...
1 hour ago | Football News

Raheem Sterling: Man City Forward Verbally Agrees New Five-Year Deal

Raheem Sterling
Raheem Sterling

Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling has verbally agreed a lucrative new five-year contract.

Sterling's current deal expires in 2020 and talks about an extension have been ongoing for several months.

Once signed, the contract, thought to be around £300,000-a-week, will make Sterling one of the highest-paid players in the Premier League.

The 23-year-old joined City from Liverpool in 2015 in a deal that could cost the Blues £49m.

He has benefited hugely from the arrival of Pep Guardiola as manager at Etihad Stadium and scored 18 goals in City's Premier League title triumph last season, a figure exceeded only by striker Sergio Aguero.

The new deal is set to make Sterling the highest paid British player in the world.

