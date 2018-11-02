LOC Opens Application For 2018 AWCON Volunteers

The Local Organizing Committee (LOC) of the 2018 Africa Women's Cup of Nations has activated the registration of its volunteer programme.

The 11th edition of the tournament volunteer programme is aimed at employing hundreds of Ghanaians in different phases including recruiting, selecting and training of volunteers in the two host cities - Accra and Cape Coast.

A statement from the LOC said the volunteers would provide support in areas such as ceremonies, transport, media, protocol, language services etc. Each volunteer is required to fill and submit their application to the LOC for consideration.

It said, registration is opened to everyone, regardless of the gender, ethnic background but be 18 years-old and above adding that any previous volunteering experience would be an additional advantage.

According to the statement, applicants must be sound in communication, good team players and proficiency in French is highly encouraged.

