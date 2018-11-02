Nii Lante Vanderpuye Blasts Sports Minister Over Lies In Stadium Payment

Immediate-past Sports Minister Nii Lante Vanderpuye has described as 'lies' allegations he illegally paid out GH¢1.6 million to a contractor for the construction of a stadium in New Edubiase.

The claim was made by his successor Isaac Asiamah in a written response to a question from the Member of Parliament for New Edubiase Mr George Oduro.

Asiamah is suspicious because the amount in question-which was part payment- was not budgeted for.

The Bureau of National Investigation (BNI) is to initiate a probe into the allegations to ascertain the source of funding for the project.

But Vanderpuye in his response on Joy FM's Top Story programme said: ''I don't know where the Minister got that information from. It is a lie.

''It is naive to say money was paid in cash, how was this known? Did they take a photo?.''

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com