Ghanaian forward Latif Blessing could not help Los Angeles achieve their target of winning the Major League League Soccer title following their 3-2 loss against Real Salt Late in the quarter-finals stage of the playoffs.

Real Salt Lake dominated the early minutes of the encounter and deservedly shot into the lead through Damir Kreilach on the 21st minute.

Danilo da Silva pulled parity for Bob Bradley's side ten minutes later before Christian Ramirez in the 54th minute.

But Real Salt Lake got back into the game four minutes later after Kreilach scored from close range before an own goal by Walker Zimmerman in the 69th minute sealed a memorable semi-final berth for the visitors where they will meet Sporting Kansas City.

Blessing was replaced with Aaron Kovar on the 76th minute.

He scored 5 goals in 31 appearances during the regular season for the Los Angeles-based outfit.

