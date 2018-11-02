Kwesi Nyantakyi’s Successor Must Learn Lessons From FIFA Ban – Brew Butler

Former Ghana Football Association Chairman, Nana Sam Brew Butler has cautioned Kwesi Nyantakyi’s successor to take major lessons from his life ban by FIFA.

The former CAF 1st vice president has been handed a life ban by the football world governing body, FIFA from all football-related activities on Tuesday, October 30.

The decision by FIFA was based on Nyantakyi’s alleged corrupt acts captured in the Number 12 investigative piece by Anas Aremeyaw Anas, which according to the world football governing body; it violates their code of ethics.

However, Butler believes the next Ghana FA President needs to be transparent to avoid such a calamity.

“It was rather unfortunate for one of the good football administrators to go through such a thing and not even his worst enemy should even rejoice.

"This is a worry to the nation but what we need is to learn from it and every football administrator must trek cautiously what they get power.” Brew Butler told Starr Sports.

Meanwhile, Nyantakyi has described FIFA's ban as harsh and has therefore indicated that he will challenge the decision at CAS.