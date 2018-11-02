CAFCC: Asante Kotoko To Discover Opponents On Saturday

Asante Kotoko will discover their opponent in the for the preliminary round of the 2018/19 Caf Confederation Cup on Saturday, November 3, 2018.

CAF announced on Thursday that the draw for next season’s inter-clubs competitions will be held in Moroccan city of Rabat.

The Ghana Premier League giants have boosted their squad by signing 11 new players ahead of the competition and would be keeping tabs on who they will face at the preliminary round.

Coach C.K Akunnor has been tasked to make a huge impression in the CAF inter-club competition and would not want to gamble with the opportunity granted them by the FIFA/GFA Normalization committee.

The Porcupine Warriors were eliminated in the first round this year by CARA Brazzaville.

The Porcupine Warriors is Ghana's sole representative in the CAF Confederations Cup campaign.