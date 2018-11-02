Hearts of Oak To Play Ebusua Dwarfs On Sunday

Accra Hearts of Oak have lined up a friendly game against Ebusua Dwarfs on Sunday.

The Phobians have been engaged in low profile friendlies since the Ghana Premier League abruptly came to an end.

The Accra based side will play Dwarfs at the Swedru Park on Sunday, 4th November 2018.

Hearts drew 1-1 with Dreams FC in a friendly match played at the Dawu Park last weekend.

The former CAF Champions are still without a substantive head coach since the departure of Henry Wellington.

Seth Hoffman has been in charge of the team over the last few months.