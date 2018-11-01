Leicester Boss: Amartey Out For Four Months

Leicester City defender, Daniel Amartey, could return to active football early next year after successfully undergoing surgery.

The 23-year-old took to Twitter to announce his surgery on Tuesday and declared that he would be back much stronger. “Thank you all for the well wishes. We will be back stronger again!" Amartey tweeted.

Leicester manager Claude Puel confirmed on Wednesday that the defender would be out for at least four months

"Daniel has had surgery and it was a success. He will normally not be available for four months. I had sadness towards Daniel after the game, to sacrifice himself for the team like that," said Claude at a press briefing.

Amartey sustained an ankle injury in their game against West Ham on Saturday at the King Power Stadium and was stretchered off, with reports suggesting the player would be out for up to four months.

Despite his predicament, the Ghana international took the opportunity to pay tribute to the departed owner of the Leicester, Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, who died in a helicopter crash after the game.

The player tweeted: “Came out of a successful surgery, but devastating news about the demise of our chairman. A generous man, to whom @LCFC owes everything.

“I’m sure you’re in a much better place. My thoughts and prayers go out to his family and the families of the victims affected by this tragedy”.

After the surgery, Amartey immediately got out of his hospital bed to visit the accident site to pay his respect as soon as his doctors allowed it.

The club also confirmed Amartey’s visit to the crash site with a tweet: “Leicester City defender Daniel Amartey, who is recovering from a serious injury sustained during Saturday’s match, visited King Power Stadium this afternoon to pay his personal respects to Khun Vichai.