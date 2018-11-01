Asante Kotoko To Host AshantiGold On December 2 In JA Kufuor Cup

Ashanti regional rivals Asante Kotoko and AshantiGold are scheduled to square off on December 2 at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi but this time for a charitable cause as part of fundraising efforts for the foundation of former President John Agyekum Kufuor.

The John Agyekum Kufuor (JAK) Foundation which seeks to raise GH¢80 million ($15 million) to commemorate the upcoming 80th birthday of former President Kufuor on December 8 has recruited the two regional rivals for a charitable cause in a clash named, the JA Kufuor Cup.

The match which was scheduled between the country's two most glamorous clubs Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko was cancelled after the Phobians pulled out over reasons best known to them.

President Kufuor in an address at the launch said the sport of football the world over had proven to be a major vessel in uniting people from diverse backgrounds.

He also added in jest that, although he was a die-hard Kotoko fan, he would do his best to remain neutral on the day of the match and even the bestowed the Kotoko's Fabulous title on their rivals.

Proceeds of a fund created by the fundraising effort would be allocated as follows; five million dollars for the construction of an ultra-modern Centre for Leadership and Governance at the University of Ghana, and $10 million invested in the Fund.

The returns on the investment would be used for the running of the various projects of the Foundation.

These include The Kufuor Scholars Programme (KSP), The Kufuor Young Entrepreneurs Network, Annual Lecture Series on Governance and Development, The Kufuor Election Observers Group, and The Kufuor Prize for Best Community Leadership.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com