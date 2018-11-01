C.K Akunnor Recommended New Eleven Players - Kotoko PRO Reveals

The Communications Director of Asante Kotoko Lawyer Sarfo Duku has revealed that all the 11 recruits were recommended by coach Charles Akunnor.

The Porcupine Warriors have strengthened their squad with 11 new players ahead of the CAF Confederations Cup.

According to Mr Duku, all the signings were on the wanted list of the 44-year-old gaffer.

"The list of 26 players made up of 11 new signings and 15 old players were all signings by the coach. He and his technical team recommended them," Duku told Oyerepa FM in an interview.

"'Every new player on the list was recommended by the coach because he has been tracking them and has seen them play.'

"He did the selection in consultation with his scouting team."

"Management and Executive Chairman has no hand in it, it's the coach's preference.'

The Porcupine Warriors submitted their list for Africa to CAF on Wednesday.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com