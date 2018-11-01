FIFA Relied On Govt’s Work To Ban Ex-GFA Boss – Dep Attorney-General

Government has rejected allegations that it has done nothing about a sports corruption scandal that has attracted a FIFA ban on former Ghana Football Association (GFA) President, Kwesi Nyantakyi.

Deputy Attorney-General Godfred Dame told Myjoyonline that the world football governing body, FIFA, relied on government's work before it announced the lifetime ban Tuesday.

Kwesi Nyantakyi is not allowed any involvement in any football-related activities and is also to pay a CHF500,000 fine.

The one-time superstar of sports administration in Ghana was captured in a video transacting business with a supposed investor and prospective sponsor of the Ghana Premier League.

Unknown to him, he was transacting the business with agents of an investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, whom he had demanded monies in excess of $11 million ostensibly to settle some of Ghana's top politicians including the president, his vice and some ministers of state.

The documentary was broadcast to packed audiences in Accra and Kumasi in June and made Ghana's football officials a laughing stock on social media.

Anas' investigative team petitioned FIFA on June 4, 2018 listing at least 15 ethical breaches of FIFA's regulations including conflict of interest, corruption, passive corruption, bribery, demanding and receiving gifts, demand for commission, abuse of position, breach of loyalty and damaging the reputation of the football and damaging the reputation of FIFA.

Kwesi Nyantakyi resigned from his FA, WAFU, CAF and FIFA posts days after the video broadcast and was placed under a 90-day ban which was extended by another 45 days before the life ban.

He has indicated he will appeal the FIFA decision.

But the ban, four months after the documentary was aired, raised questions about efforts the state has been making to punish officials implicated in the video.

Godfred Dame who was charged with the task of dissolving the Ghana Football Association before it was halted explained that FIFA has been very appreciative of government's efforts in dealing with the scandal.

He said government sent a six-page letter detailing work done on Kwesi Nyantakyi since investigations by the award-winning journalist.

He said there are at least 12 email correspondences between government and FIFA on steps being taken on the matter.

There was also the Dzamefe Commission report which government submitted to FIFA detailing circumstances surrounding Ghana's abysmal participation in the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

The report chronicles deep-rooted problems in Ghana football which incidentally inspired Anas to film sports officials and administrators allegedly taking bribes and fixing matches.

Below are copies of the correspondences between the government and FIFA: