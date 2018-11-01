CAF Should Stand Up To FIFA – NPP Communicator

Mr. Kwabena Sarpong, a member of the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Communications team has called on the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to stand up to the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) for what he describes as an unfair and discriminative treatment on Africans.

FIFA on Tuesday through a statement revealed that former President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Lawyer Kwasi Nyantakyi has been banned from all football-related activities.

Additionally, a fine of over $400,000 has been imposed on the embattled FA boss.

The main opposition party in Ghana yesterday issued a statement calling on His Excellency Nana Addo to open himself up for investigation due to the fact that he was incriminated in the Number 12 video which has led to FIFA banning Nyantakyi.

The NPP communicator reacting on all that has happened in the past couple of days emphasized that he has a big problem with how FIFA treats Africans.

He has, therefore, urged CAF to stand up to their mother body.

“I have a big problem with FIFA. CAF must stand up to FIFA for this decision. Am not saying Kwasi Nyantakyi should not be disciplined but what is his crime? Violating of Ethics committee rule calls for a life ban and a fine of almost $500,000? Sepp Blatter chopped off $10 million dollars”, he stressed in an interview with Class FM today.

He continued “Platini stole $2.5 million dollars and he got only eight years suspension. Sepp Blatter got only eight years suspension. These guys should tell you and me as Africans how much money did Kwasi Nyantakyi steal from FIFA”.

Meanwhile, Nyantakyi is heading to the Court of Arbitration of Sports to appeal FIFA’s ruling.