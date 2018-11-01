NPP Communicator Slams FIFA Over Life Ban On Nyantakyi

A member of the communication team of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwabena Sarpong has slammed the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) for the punishment they have handed to former Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Lawyer Kwasi Nyantakyi.

According to the outspoken communicator, FIFA’s decision to ban Kwasi Nyantakyi and fine him an amount close to $500,000 wreaks of racism. He strongly believes there is some kind of discrimination going on within FIFA.

He argues that when former FIFA President Sepp Blatter looted $2.5 million, the punishment he was given was not as harsh as what they are giving Nyantakyi.

Therefore it is unfair for the world football governing body to go on discriminating Africans.

“This is purely racism. You don’t need to go to the University to see racism. Somebody stole $2.5 million he gets eight years with no fine.

"Somebody just breaks the law, instead of going through ‘door A’, you go through ‘door B’ and you are banned for life and fined $500,000 and we sit down in Africa and enjoy it and call for investigations in Ghana?”, he said in an interview on Class FM.

He observes that it is high time Africans realized how the whites keep on discriminating them.

“At the moment we are not respected as human beings. We are looked upon as second class human beings”, he said.