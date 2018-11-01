Umar Basiru Becomes Ninth WAFA SC Product To Be Sold To Kotoko Directly

Umar Basiru has become the ninth player to be transferred from WAFA SC to Ghana Premier League giants Asante Kotoko.

The midfielder penned a three-year contract with the Porcupine Warriors on Wednesday in Kumasi.

Basiru has been included in Kotoko's 26-man squad for their 2018/2019 CAF Confederation Cup campaign.

WAFA SC, formerly Gomoa Fetteh Feyenoord Academy, sold their former captain Jordan Opoku to Kotoko in 2006.

Later, Harrison Afful joined and played for two seasons before being transferred to Tunisian giants Esperance.

Yaw Frimpong, a right-back, was signed to increase the rank of former academy boys at the Kumasi-based club.

Midfielders Mark Sekeyere, Michael Akuffu and defender Awal Mohammed all graduated from the academy to don the Kotoko colours.

Current goalkeeper Felix Annan came from the stables of the academy and is now a Ghana international.

Striker Nafiu Iddrisu was transferred to Kotoko after returning from ASEC Mimosas and Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com