Asante Kotoko To Know CAF Confederation Cup Opponents On Saturday

Asante Kotoko will know their opponent for the preliminary round of the 2018/19 Caf Confederation Cup on November 3 2018.

This is after the continent's football governing body announced that the draw for next season's inter-clubs competitions will be held on Saturday.

The draw will take place in Rabat, Morocco, during the meeting of the Ad hoc Committee of the CAF Interclubs.

Kotoko are the only club who will be representing Ghana in Africa next year after being granted the permission by Normalisation Committee.

They will be hoping to better their recent poor record in the competition.

The Porcupine Warriors were eliminated in the first round this year by CARA Brazzaville.

