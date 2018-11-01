'Kwesi Nyantakyi's Lawyers Are Naive' - Nana Fitz

Veteran football administrator, Nana Fitz claims former Ghana FA boss, Kwesi Nyantakyi's lawyers are naive and should not proceed to seek redress at Court of Arbitration for Sports [CAS].

The former CAF 1st vice president was slapped with a lifetime ban by FIFA on Tuesday, October 30 following the revelations made in the Anas Aremeyaw Anas's 'Number 12' documentary.

Mr Nyantakyi was found guilty of having violated Article 19 (Conflict of interest), Article 21 (Bribery and Corruption) and Article 22 (Commission) of the FIFA Code of Ethics and was fined 500,000 Swiss Francs.

However, the Wa All Stars bankroller on Wednesday, October 31 released a statement saying the decision by FIFA to ban him for life from all football-related activities was harsh and will challenge the decision at CAS through his lawyers.

"As far as I'm concerned Kwasi Nyantakyi lived by the sword and died by the sword," he told Accra based Asempa FM.

"All those encouraging Kwasi to seek redress should bow down their heads in shame.

"His lawyers are naive and I will advise Kwasi Nyantakyi not to go to CAS because the people around him are just fooling him.

"Kwasi Nyantakyi has definitely become a victim of circumstance but let's forget about what has happened and look at the way forward.

The astute football administrator further called on Ghanaians to allow the Ghana FA Normalization Committee to work and insisted Dr Kofi Amoah should not work with any member who was part of Kwesi Nyantakyi's led administration.

"Let's allow Kofi Amoah to do his work. All those who were in the boat with Kwesi Nyantakyi when it started sinking should not have any role to play in Ghana football.

"Dr.Kofi Amoah will never see peace if he ever brings any of these people on board. He shouldn't make that mistake," he added.