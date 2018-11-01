Levante Coach Takes Aim At Referee Over Failure To Protect Dwamena In Spanish Cup Draw With Lugo

UD Levante coach Paco Lopez has lamented on fouls against Raphael Dwamena in Copa Del Rey 1-1 draw with Lugo at the Anxo Carro on Tuesday.

The Frogs were held by Segunda Division side Lugo in the round 16 stage of the Spanish Cup after Borja Mayoral cancelled out Cristian Herrera's 11th-minute strike.

But the result was not much of a concern to UD Levante coach, Paco Lopez than the persistent fouls on Dwamena by Lugo defenders which was condoned by the centre referee.

"They've inflated it to fouls, it's incredible, the only one who did not seen it was the referee, it's been a long time since I saw anything like it."

"He has reduced his performance, but there is a judge who has not considered it that way, but he has surprised me because they were very clear fouls, and the boy has done a spectacular job," he continued on the harassment of the Ghanaian attacker.

The 22-year-old joined the Valencia-based side from Swiss outfit FC Zurich in the summer but has failed to establish himself in the club, having featured in just four games, mostly as a substitute.

