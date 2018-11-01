We Are Prepared To Offer 200% Performance In Africa - Felix Annan

Ahead of Asante Kotoko's next season's CAF Confederations Cup campaign, Felix Annan claims the playing body are prepared to offer 200 percent performance.

The Porcupine Warriors will represent Ghana in Africa in the CAF Confederations Cup after they were granted permission by the Normalisation Committee to participate.

"We the boys we can promise him a 200% so that we can all achieve the same target," the promising shot-stopper told Happy FM.

However, the former WAFA goalie also hailed C.K Akunor who was named coach of the Porcupine Warriors last month, after signing a three year deal with the Reds.

The former AshantiGold SC gaffer has been tasked to win a continental championship with the club and Felix Annan is hopeful they can achieve success together.

"He is doing a great job.

"You know coaches come and go and at the moment C.K is here and he is doing a very good job.

"All the boys are enjoying themselves here and we are coping with his philosophies and everything is going on well so we are glad to have him here."

Kotoko are the FA Cup holders making them eligible for the competition despite the halt in all domestic football in the country.

The Kumasi based club have registered 26 players for the upcoming campaign.