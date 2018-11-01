Learn From Kwesi Nyantakyi's Predicament - Arhinful Urge Ghanaians

Augustine Arhinful says Ghanaians must learn from the predicament of Kwesi Nyantakyi and insisted the public to desist from ridiculing him.

The former CAF 1st vice president and WAFU Zone B president was on Tuesday handed a lifetime ban from all football-related activities as well as a fine of 500,000 Swiss Francs by FIFA's Adjudicatory Chamber of the Independent Ethics Committee following the revelations of the Anas Aremeyaw Anas's documentary.

The Wa All Stars boss fall from the top to down has seen people make a mockery out of his situation which the former Ashgold forward is urging the public to stop.

"This is a big lesson to us all and serves as a deterrent to others but one thing I can also say is that we shouldn't be happy over what has happened to Nyantakyi.

"Let us look at the name Ghana and protect it but not Nyantakyi,' he said on Kasapa FM's Dwidwamu Sports show.

The adjudicatory chamber found Mr Nyantakyi guilty of having violated Article 19 (conflict of interest), Article 21 (Bribery and corruption) and Article 22 (Commission) of the FIFA Code of Ethics, 2012 edition.