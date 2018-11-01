'Essien And Akosua Puni Are Still Married' - Family Rubbishes Divorce Reports

The family of Micheal Essien has debunked reports that Micheal Essien and his wife, Akosua Puni are no more.

Report have emerged that the wife of the Chelsea legend has left him due to Essien's interest in 'slay queens'.

There were earlier claims that Essien and his wife, Akosua Puni, were having problems, but reports circulating in the local media on Wednesday suggested the pair had finally divorced.

It has emerged that Akosua Puni left her matrimonial home due to Essien's cheating nature.

However, a family member has denied the reports insisting their relative is still married to his wife.

Accra-based Citi FM reports that a family source confirmed that reports of any divorce are false and only “figments of people’s imagination”.

The 35-year-old has been without a club since being released by Indonesian side Persib Bandung earlier this year.

The former AC Milan midfielder recently revealed that he will not retire anytime soon and is currently training with the Chelsea reserve team to maintain his fitness.