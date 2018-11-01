Zambia Intensifies Preparations Ahead Of AWCON

The Zambian female football team have intensified their preparations ahead of the Africa Women's Cup of Nations in Ghana this month.

The Shepolopolo have pitched camp in Lusaka as they fine tune for the competition which begins on November 17th.

Zambia will host Ghana on Saturday, November 3rd in a friendly as part of preparations for the tournament.

Coach Bruce Mwape says that Saturday's international friendly match against Ghana at Nkoloma Stadium will help his team gauge its strength ahead of the 2018 Africa Cup of Nations.

'The game will help us in the sense that Ghana is a big team, they have played in this type of competitions for some time. The experience that they have will help our players before we head to Ghana,' he said.

Zambia will open its account on November 18 against Kenya before engaging Nigeria three days later. They will conclude their group matches against South Africa on November 24. Zambia is in Group B and will play its matches in the Cape Coast.

The team has been camped since last week and plays an international friendly on Saturday.

