AWCON 2018: Adwoa Bayor Throws Support Behind Black Queens To Clinch Cup

Former Black Queens captain Adwoa Bayor has backed the team to win their first Africa Women's Nations Cup (AWCON) which kicks off next month.

The Queens will be making their 12th appearance at this year's AWCON and are in Group A alongside Mali, Algeria and Cameroon.

Ghana are a three-time runner of the competition since it begun in 1991 and have made three appearances at FIFA's Women's Football World Cup.

Bayor, who won Africa's Women footballer of the Year in 2003, is confident the Black Queens can go far in the tournament, adding that it was the desire of every Ghanaians to see them win the enviable trophy.

"We want to the team to go very far in the tournament and win the cup, but we must have patience on them."

"They have some young players who are playing abroad and together with the experienced one, I believe they will play well at the tournament, so we wish them all the best," Bayor told GNA Sports.

Currently, the Black Queens are in Zambia as they prepare for the group opener against Algeria on November 17, at the Accra Sports Stadium.

