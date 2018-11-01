CAFCC: Asante Kotoko name 11 new signings in 26-man squad

Ghana Premier League heavyweights, Asante Kotoko have named 11 new players in their 26-man squad for the 2019 CAF Confederation Cup campaign.

The Porcupine Warriors submitted their squad last night to beat the deadline set by the Confederation of African Football.

With the competition set to begin on November 27, the Kumasi-based side made ten new signings in two weeks, to boost up CK Akonnor's squad ahead of the competition.

Maxwell Baakoh and Ismail Abdul Ganiu, joined from Karela United, Umaru Basiru joined from WAFA, Kwame Bonsu, Naby Laby Keita, Martin Antwi, Abass Mohammed, Muntari Tagoe, and Yaw Frimpong all joined on a free.

Youngster Evans Owusu was signed from lower-tier side Charity Stars.

FULL SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Felix Annan, Ibrahim Danlad, Muntari Tagoe

Defenders: Agyeman Badu, Wahab Adams, Amos Frimpong, Augustine Sefa, Daniel Darkwah, Yaw Frimpong, Abass Mohammed, Evans Owusu, Abdul Ganiyu.

Midfielders: Richard Senanu, Jordan Opoku, Prince Acquah, Emmanuel Gyamfi, Umar Basiru, Kwame Bonsu, Kwame Boahen, Maxwell Baako, Martin Antwi, Safiu Fatawu

Forwards: Sogne Yacouba, Federick Boateng, Naby Keita, Obed Owusu