'We Will Avoid Relegation' - Crystal Palace Jordan Ayew Insists

Jordan Ayew says Crystal Palace have what it takes to maintain their status in the English Premier League.

The Eagles who are having a torrid season scored their first home goals of the season in Sunday's 2-2 draw with Arsenal.

Despite the valuable point, the London-based side remains just three points above the drop zone.

However, the Ghanaian forward believes they can build on the display against Arsenal over the weekend to avoid the drop.

"We know we have confidence in ourselves," said Ayew.

"This Premier League is not easy but, we had a good performance [against Arsenal] and we will build on that.

"We will see what will happen next. We have to stay positive because we played very well [in the 2-2 draw with Arsenal]."