Patrick Twumasi Features In Alaves Draw With Girona In Copa Del Rey

Ghana striker Patrick Twumasi made his first appearance after returning from injury for Deportivo Alaves in their 2-2 draw with Girona in the Copa Del Rey on Wednesday night.

The former Astana forward came on in the second half to replace John Guidetti with the scoreline at 1-1.

The Ghanaian injected some threat in the Alaves attack as Martin Aguerregabiria shot the home side into the lead after Reuben Sobrino had leveled a Pedro Alcala's opener for Girona.

The host could not hold onto their lead as an Eric Montes last-gasp goal settled the scores.

Twumasi missed games against Getafe, Levante, Real Madrid and the weekend's win over Villareal.

