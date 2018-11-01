Ghana Football Will Miss Kwesi Nyantakyi - Ntow Fianko

Former Division One League Board chairman, Kwame Ntow Fianko says Ghana football will surely miss Kwesi Nyantakyi following a lifetime ban imposed on him by FIFA.

Nyantakyi was handed a life ban from all football-related activities by FIFA on Tuesday after being found to have violated of the governing body's ethics code, including bribery and corruption.

The former FIFA Council member was found guilty after being filmed by an investigative journalist in a hotel room allegedly taking a $65,000 bribe from a supposed businessman.

FIFA adjudicatory chamber found Nyantakyi 'guilty of having violated art. 19 (Conflicts of interest), art. 21 (Bribery and corruption) and art. 22 (Commission) of the FIFA Code of Ethics, 2012 edition.'

He was also fined 500,000 Swiss Francs ($498,000).

"To me, it's an excess of a punishment and that is my personal thought especially the ban. I'm of the view that some other members of FIFA have misconducted themselves, some have even embezzled FIFA money and all those people have been banned for years which means they can come back, but he (Nyantakyi) has been banned for life from all football activities," he told GNA.

"I also feel that the fine is harsh,' he said.

The former campaign manager for the defunct president said, FIFA should have been considerate in its punishment, but nonetheless advised that Mr Nyanatkyi could appeal to the decision since there were provisions by FIFA for appeal bodies to sit and review cases.

He, however, admitted that Mr Nyantakyi was a blessing to Ghana football even though, he had his shortfalls, adding that Ghana football would miss his service.

"Ghana football would miss Kwesi Nyantakyi. Nyantakyi has got his good side and bad sides as well. He is a human being, and according to Alexander Pope, to err is human. Once we are not God to claim infallibility, we are fallible and we all do mistakes.

"He has made his mark, at least the youngest FA president in history. He is 23rd person to head the Federation. It was under his reign that we participated at the FIFA World Cup on three consecutive occasions and to even be counted as part of the African countries to reach the quarter-final among other things including the FIFA Under-20 success.'

"It was during his time that the FA got its first office structure; the three-story building the Association resides in now."

"He has got his pluses and minuses, but he is also the first FA president or chairman to be banned for life by FIFA."

'It is rather unfortunate that this happened to Nyantakyi, very young promising person, who reached the apex of world football and then today he has been brought down to the barest level."