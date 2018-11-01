Real Sociedad Playmaker Sangalli Suffers Mild Stroke

modernghana logo

1 hour ago

REUTERS
Real Sociedad midfielder Luca Sangalli was taken to hospital after suffering a mild stroke on Wednesday, the Basque club said.

The 23-year-old was not included in the squad for the team’s Copa del Rey game at Celta Vigo on Thursday and the club later explained his situation.

“Luca Sangalli suffered a mild stroke this morning. He is currently in the stroke unit of the Donostia University Hospital, where he will be studied,” Real Sociedad said in a statement.

The Spanish midfielder, who came through the Sociedad youth system, has impressed this season, netting a goal in the 3-1 win at local rivals Athletic Bilbao on Oct. 5.

