Zaha Received Racist Abuse, Death Threats After Arsenal Draw

Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha has said he received racist abuse and death threats after winning a late penalty against Arsenal in Sunday's 2-2 draw at Selhurst Park.

Zaha was tripped in the box by Granit Xhaka, who was deputising at left-back, which allowed Palace to level the match in the 83rd minute, ending Arsenal's 11-game winning streak.

After the game, Zaha was accused of diving on social media and responded to the "hate" he has been receiving with a message on Instagram.

"For all the people taking it one step further and being racist and wishing death on my family, I wish you and your families the best too," Zaha wrote. "My life is still very good despite your hate."

Xhaka himself acknowledged after the game that he had made contact with Zaha.

"I think it's a clear penalty because I touched his knee," Xhaka said.