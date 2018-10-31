Asante Kotoko Name 25-Man Squad For CAF Confederation Cup Campaign

Asante Kotoko have named a 25-man squad for the 2019 CAF Confederation Cup campaign.

The Ghana Premier League giants submitted their squad on Wednesday night to beat the deadline set by the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

With the competition starting next month the Reds made seven new signings to boost their squad for the tough assignment.

The seven new players are Maxwell Baakoh, Kwame Bonsu, Naby Laby Keita, Martin Antwi, Ismail Abdul Ganiu, Umar Bashiru, Abass Mohammed - who joined the Kumasi-based club recently.

Former TP Mazembe defender Yaw Frimpong was also named in Coach CK Akonnor's final squad for the Confederation Cup campaign.

Below is the full 25-man squad

Goalkeepers: Felix Annan, Osei Kwame, Danlad Ibrahim

Defenders: Amos Frimpong, Augustine Sefah, Yaw Frimpong, Abdul Ismail Ganiu, Daniel Darkwah, Wahab Adams, Emmanuel Agyeman Badu, Abass Mohammed.

Midfielders: Richard Senanu, Prince Acquah, Jordan Opoku, Stephen Nyarko, Emmanuel Gyamfi, Kwame Boahene, Maxwell Baako, Umar Bashiru, Kwame Bonsu, Martin Antwi.

Forwards: Songne Yacouba, Obed Owusu, Frederick Boateng, Naby Laby Keita