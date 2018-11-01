Ghanaian forward Jonathan Osabutey was in devastating form as Werder Bremen U-23 thrashed BSV Rehden 3-1 in the Regionalliga. The former Tema Youth striker s...
Jonathan Osabutey Scores Brace In Werder Bremen's Win Over BSV Rehden
Ghanaian forward Jonathan Osabutey was in devastating form as Werder Bremen U-23 thrashed BSV Rehden 3-1 in the Regionalliga.
The former Tema Youth striker scored a brace in another impressive display, indicating his readiness to break into the senior side.
Osabutey opened the scoring in the 36th minute with a fine strike before Santiago Aloi equalised for BSV Rehden five minutes later.
Werder Bremen took the lead again through Fridolin Wagner after connecting to a perfect cross from Jan-Niklas.
The Ghanaian got his second with six minutes to end the game.
Osabutey made his senior debut in a friendly against Osnabruck during the international break, where he scored in their 2-1 win.
However, with competition keen at the senior side, the 20-year-old keeps on knocking the door.
