modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY The Baptism Of Adam Revealed!!...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
1 hour ago | Football News

Jonathan Osabutey Scores Brace In Werder Bremen's Win Over BSV Rehden

Ghanasoccernet.com
Jonathan Osabutey Scores Brace In Werder Bremen's Win Over BSV Rehden

Ghanaian forward Jonathan Osabutey was in devastating form as Werder Bremen U-23 thrashed BSV Rehden 3-1 in the Regionalliga.

The former Tema Youth striker scored a brace in another impressive display, indicating his readiness to break into the senior side.

Osabutey opened the scoring in the 36th minute with a fine strike before Santiago Aloi equalised for BSV Rehden five minutes later.

Werder Bremen took the lead again through Fridolin Wagner after connecting to a perfect cross from Jan-Niklas.

The Ghanaian got his second with six minutes to end the game.

Osabutey made his senior debut in a friendly against Osnabruck during the international break, where he scored in their 2-1 win.

However, with competition keen at the senior side, the 20-year-old keeps on knocking the door.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Advertise Here | $10 per day

quot-img-1 The corrupt ministers will pocket 90% and still fight with the people over the rest 10%

By: FRANCIS TAWIAH (Duis quot-img-1
body-container-line