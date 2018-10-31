Retired Women Footballers Officially Launch Association

Retired Women Footballers in the country has today officially launched their association which they are calling “The Retired Women National Footballers Association of Ghana (RWONFAG).

At a brief ceremony held at the Ghana League Clubs Association of Ghana (GHALCA) at the Accra Sports Stadium today, members of the association which has been in the existence for the past four years converged to officially outdoor the association.

President of the Association Madam Mercy Tagoe-Quarcoo could not attend the event today as she is currently on National Assignment with the Black Queens as their Assistant head coach.

Former Black Stars player and General Secretary of the association, Anita Wiredu Mintah stepped into her President’s shoes to oversee the program.

Black Queens legend Adwoa Bayor was also in attendance together with numerous ex-women footballers who are members of RWONFAG.

Former Kumasi Asante Kotoko player and former African Footballer of the year Alhaji Ibrahim Sunday was in attendance as special guest to grace the occasion.

Anita Wiredu Mintah addressed the gathering and called on the general public to come to support the association in other for them to achieve their aim.

She disclosed that RWONFAG aims to improve the lives of retired and active footballers.

“You will agree with me that this task is enormous and we cannot do it alone. RWONFAG will like to seek the support of the media, corporate bodies, Philanthropist, Universities and the Ghanaian society to as a whole to put Women’s football to the highest possible level”, she said.

She added, “In as much as we will like to use every aspect of Women’s football in Ghana to progress positively by contributing our quota to retired footballers, we will like to seek your support. From the media, we will humbly ask that you follow our activities closely, publicize it through your medium whiles helping to sell our ideas to corporate Ghana for financial support”.

She further indicated that RWONFAG is poised to give career counselling and guidance to young players in the careers they have chosen as footballers.

Not only that they want to assist young players to invest in their retirement.