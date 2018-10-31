Oduro Sarfo Laments Harsh FIFA Punishment On Nyantakyi

Oduro Sarfo

General Manager for Berekum Chelsea Oduro Sarfo has lamented over the harsh punishment that the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) has handed to former Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Lawyer Kwasi Nyantakyi.

Lawyer Kwasi Nyantakyi who is the owner of Wa All Stars have been banned by FIFA from all football-related activities for life.

Additionally, a fine of over $400,000 has been imposed on the embattled FA boss.

Speaking to Class Sports earlier this morning, Oduro Sarfo disclosed that the ban is unfortunate and a disgrace to Ghana Football.

“It’s unfortunate we find ourselves in this situation. In the first place it is a disgrace to Ghana football that one of our formal presidents has been banned for life by FIFA”, he said.

He also bemoans the effect the ban is going to have on the formal GFA President who has led the association for the past 13 years.

“I think it’s not the best for Kwasi Nyantakyi himself. I just don’t know how my brother and my friend is going to take it. I just cannot talk about it.

Mr. Oduro Sarfo further shared “Is too harsh and the amount involved too is not a small amount. I don’t know how FIFA also after banning him for life fined him that amount. CHF 500,000 where is he going to get that money?”.