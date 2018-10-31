modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY The Baptism Of Adam Revealed!!...
2 hours ago | Football News

Bernard Mensah Scores In Kayserispor 6:1 Victory Over Pazarspor

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah / Modern Ghana
Ghana winger, Bernard Mensah scored and provided an assist in Kayserispor's 6:1 victory over on Wednesday afternoon at the Kadir Has Stadium.

Asamoah Gyan broke the deadlock in the ball just 13 minutes into the game but Tamer Arici drew Pazarspor level in the 24th minute.

Bilal Basacikoglu doubled Kayserispor’s lead in the 52nd mark before Mert Ozyildirim increased the tally to 3-1 in the 59th minute.

Forward Bernard Mensah, however, deepened the visitors woes when he hit a fine left-footed goal in the 60th minute.

Oleksandr Kucher and Silvestre Varela wrapped up the victory for their side after scoring in the 72nd and 78th minute respectively.

