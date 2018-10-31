Asamoah Gyan Scores As Kayerispor Thrash Pazarspor In Turkish Cup [VIDEO]

Ghana striker, Asamoah Gyan was on the scoresheet for the first time of the season and also provided two more assists Kayserispor dismantled Pazarspor 6-1 on Wednesday afternoon in the fourth round tie of the Turkish Cup at the Kadir Has Stadium.

The 32-year-old broke the deadlock with a tab in the ball just 14 minutes into the game but Tamer Arici drew Pazarspor level in the 24th minute.

Bilal Basacikoglu increased the tally in the in the 52nd mark before Mert Ozyildirim increased the tally to 3-1 in the 59th minute.

His compatriot Bernard Mensah however, deepened the visitors woes when he hit a fine left-footed goal in the 60th minute.

Oleksandr Kucher and Silvestre Varela wrapped up victory for their side after scoring in the 72nd and 78th minute respectively.

Video below...



Gyan was replaced by Ahmet Kursat Kilic in the 75th minute.