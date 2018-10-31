Nyantakyi's Ban Bad For Ghana & Africa Football - Dr Tamakloe

Former chairman of the Ghana Football Association, Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe has described Kwesi Nyantakyi's lifetime ban handed to him by FIFA as unfortunate.

The world football governing body on Tuesday handed the Wa All Stars bankroller a lifetime ban from all football-related activities.

The former CAF 1st vice president was found guilty of having violated Article 19 (Conflict of interest), Article 21 (Bribery and Corruption) and Article 22 (Commission) of the FIFA Code of Ethics, 2012 edition following an undercover documentary titled Number 12 produced by investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

However, the former Hearts of Oak board member in an interview with Class FM said the ban was tainted Ghana’s image.

“It’s an unfortunate development, very unfortunate. I personally feel very disturbed about it. However, they have sat down as a world football body, went through the whole process and I believe they felt this is the way the decision should be.”

“What has happened is very bad for Ghana football in particular and African football in general in the sense that Kwesi Nyantakyi to me is a very hard-working man and he’s been able to reach that high in both CAF and FIFA levels, and for that matter, no Ghanaian got to that level and he had the potential of becoming FIFA boss in future, so, how this came about beats my imagination.”