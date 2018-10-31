FIFA Ban Is “Unfair” And “Harsh” – Kwesi Nyantakyi

Former Ghana Football Association president Kwesi Nyantakyi says he is “deeply sad” and “shocked” after learning he has been handed lifetime ban by world football governing body, FIFA.

FIFA banned Nyantakyi for life on Tuesday and fined him 500,000 Swiss Francs for multiple violations of the FIFA Code of Ethics after he was caught on tape by Anas Aremeyaw Anas accepting a cash gift from undercover reporters.

The final decision came after Nyantakyi was initially handed a 90-day provisional ban which was extended for another 45 days upon expiration.

Reacting to the news in a press statement on Wednesday, Nyantakyi said he was heading to the Court of Arbitration for Sport to clear his name while describing the ban as “unfair and harsh”.

“I wish to express my shock and deep sadness after receiving the decision from the FIFA Ethics Adjudicatory Committee on Tuesday.

“My legal advisors are under my instructions to urgently appeal the decision as I think it was unfair, harsh and unwarranted,” part of the statement read.

“I will use all the legal channels available to seek redress and establish the facts I presented to the committee.

“Even though I have already resigned from all my football positions, it is important I establish the facts with the sole aim of clearing my name.

“At this moment I am unable to provide any further details as my lawyers are reviewing the facts for appeal at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

“I wish to express my sincere gratitude to the people of Ghana, Africa and indeed across the globe for the overwhelming support and outpouring of sympathy.”