Kwesi Nyantakyi's Life-Time Ban Was Harsh - Augustine Arhinful

Former Ghana international, Augustine Arhinful has described as harsh the decision of FIFA to hand a lifetime ban to former Ghana Football Association (GFA) President, Mr Kwesi Nyantakyi.

The world football governing body, FIFA, on Tuesday handed a life ban to Mr Nyantakyi after the adjudicating chamber of FIFA’s Independent Ethics Committee found him guilty of multiple ethical violations.

The former football chief was found guilty of violating FIFA Code of Ethics in respect of Conflict of Interest, Bribery and Commission.

A statement released by FIFA on Tuesday says, "The adjudicatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee has banned Mr Kwesi Nyantakyi, former President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), for life from all football-related activities (administrative, sports or any other) at both national and international level.”

“The adjudicatory chamber found Mr Nyantakyi guilty of having violated art. 19 (Conflicts of interest), art. 21 (Bribery and corruption) and art. 22 (Commission) of the FIFA Code of Ethics, 2012 edition. As a consequence, Mr Nyantakyi is banned for life from all football-related activities (administrative, sports or any other) at both national and international level. Additionally, a fine in the amount of CHF 500,000 has been imposed on Mr Nyantakyi.”

However, in an interview with Joy News, Arhinful said, "Lifetime ban and the fine is too harsh but this is where we are and that we have to learn from this."

Mr Nyantakyi has additionally been fined 500,000 Swiss Francs (over GH₡2.4million).