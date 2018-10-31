Andre Ayew Eulogizes Former Fenerbahçe S.K. Coach Philip Cocu

Ghana forward, Andre Ayew has sent a heartfelt message to former manager Philip Cocu, after he was sacked by the Turkish club earlier this week.

The former PSV boss failed to live up to expectation and leaves the Istanbul based club languishing at the 15th on the table with just two wins from 10 matches this season.

Cocu was instrumental in Fenerbahçe the purchase of Andre Ayew during the summer transfer window, with the Ghana international going on to contribute 2 goals and 1 assist so far this season.

However, the Swansea City loanee took to his twitter page to salute the Dutchman and wished him well.

Fenerbahçe are currently searching for a new manager, with the likes of Laurent Blanc and Frank De Boer named as possible replacements.