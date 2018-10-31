Karela FC Defender Abdul Ganiyu Completes Asante Kotoko Switch

Karela FC defender Abdul Ismail Ganiyu has penned a three-year deal with Asante Kotoko ahead of the Porcupine Warriors Africa campaign.

Ganiyu, 22, signed the dotted line after a successful discussion with the Kumasi-based side.

Asante Kotoko trainer C.K Akonnor has augmented his squad with the signing of Kwame Bonsu, Umar Bashiru, Abass Mohammed and Guinean striker Naby Laby Keita as they prepare for the 2019 CAF Confederation Cup.

Ganiyu netted two goals in his 15 appearances for Karela FC in his debut season at the club and also won three MVP awards in the first round of the Ghana Premier League.

He joined the Ghana Premier League newcomers prior to the start of the 2017/18 Ghana Premier League after parting ways with Ukrainian top flight side Olimpik Donetsk.

Ganiu was part of the Wa All-Stars team that won the Ghana Premier League two seasons ago.

