Kwesi Nyantakyi's Life-Time Ban Does Not Surprises Oloboi Commodore

Astute football administrator, Oloboi Commodore says he is worried over Kwesi Nyantakyi's lifetime ban handed to him by FIFA.

The former WAFU Zone B president was on Tuesday banned from all football-related activities by the world football governing body after four months of investigations following the premiering of the Anas Aremyaw Anas's 'Number 12' video on June 6 and 7.

The FIFA adjudicatory chamber found Nyantakyi 'guilty of having violated art. 19 (Conflicts of interest), art. 21 (Bribery and corruption) and art. 22 (Commission) of the FIFA Code of Ethics, 2012 edition.'

Mr Nyantakyi was initially suspended on 8 June for 90 days by the adjudicatory chamber of Fifa's Ethics Committee and saw his ban extended to extra 45 days on 5th September 2018.

"I wasn't surprised by FIFA's decision to Ban Kwesi Nyantakyi but I wasn't really expecting a life ban. I was thinking he will get some years," the Accra Great Olympics General Manager told Happy FM.

"I believe Anas presented a lot of evidence to FIFA than what we saw in the expose'.

"I believe all this happened to Kwesi Nyantakyi because he wanted to go for the presidency again so people wanted him out.

"With this ban, Nyantakyi cannot be an administrator for any football club. Nyantakyi must leave Wa All Stars because the GFA can't deal with the club with him involved. He can't finance Wa All Stars again.'

Quizzed if the former GFA boss could pay the fine, he said, 'The only way that FIFA can get the money from Nyantakyi is by deducting it from his money that's with CAF or FIFA itself else there's no way they can get it.'